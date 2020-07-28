Saginaw County Facilities to Reopen by Appointment Only
Saginaw County Governmental Center (WSGW News file photo)
Offices within the Saginaw County Governmental Center will be reopening next week by appointment only. The courthouse reopens to the public at 8:00 a.m. Monday, after closing on March 16 under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order. The county has continued to provide essential services where possible and increased remote access.
County officials said reopening plans have included deep and increased cleaning, installation of physical barriers at customer service counters and work stations, and face coverings for employees. Training for employees on new policies has been underway this week.
Residents are still encouraged to use remote options to conduct business when possible, but for services that must be done in person,
appointments can be made with individual departments. Residents will be required to wear a mask when visiting the courthouse and may wish to bring their own pen. More information can be found on the Saginaw County website: https://www.saginawcounty.com/