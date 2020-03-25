Saginaw County Declares State of Emergency
WSGW file photo
The Saginaw County has declared a State of Emergency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Webster made the announcement Wednesday, saying it allows Saginaw County to activate response and recovery aspects of its Saginaw County Emergency Operations Plan.
The announcement said local resources are being utilized to the “fullest extent possible,” but will not be sufficient to cope with the situation, therefore state assistance is needed. Saginaw County had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
“By declaring a state of emergency, the county can access state and federal funds to help it through this crisis, ” Webster said. “We don’t want our citizens to react to the emergency declaration with panic. Instead, we want our community to know that your government is being proactive in seeking resources to best handle this crisis.”
Webster encouraged everyone to heed Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home/Stay Safe order and stay vigilant in following guidance provided by national, state and local experts for social distancing, hand washing, environmental cleaning and self-quarantine when/if symptomatic.
Lt. Mark Przybylski, Saginaw County Emergency Management Coordinator, will provide liaison and coordination with state and federal authorities for assistance.