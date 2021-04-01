      Weather Alert

Saginaw County Declares Local State of Emergency to Extend Use of Virtual Meetings

Michael Percha
Apr 1, 2021 @ 8:30am
Saginaw County has declared a local state of emergency.

The county has declared the emergency in relation to COVID-19. The emergency order will allow the continued use of public meetings in a virtual setting. Governments, businesses and school have all had to conduct their business differently since the beginning of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of nearly 17,000 Michigan residents.

Because of the ever-evolving circumstances related to the spread of COVID-19 and the inability to control the number of public who may attend an open meeting, Saginaw County and other public bodies in local jurisdictions may find it necessary to conduct public meetings virtually to reduce the risk of spread to members of the public, government staff or members of public bodies.

