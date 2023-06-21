Saginaw County Controller Placed on Administrative Leave

A motion to fire Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman failed by a single vote on Tuesday.

The vote was called in a motion by Commissioner Jack Tany following a series of allegations that Belleman mistreated employees and failed to enforce standards in certain county agencies. According to Tany, the action was brought about after a meeting with the county’s IT Director Josh Brown, who was allegedly targeted by Belleman with disciplinary actions including unpaid suspensions and termination hearings.

“One of our jobs as commissioners is the health and welfare of our employees,” said Tany. “I sat down with Josh Brown about a week and a half ago… The way he has been treated as an employee just boggles my mind.”

Other Commissioners, including Dennis Krafft, said terminating Belleman’s employment immediately would be a failure on the part of the board.

“I think we need to take our time as we go through the process now of figuring out what direction we go,” said Krafft. “It may lead to the Belleman’s termination.”

After the failed vote, Chairman Christopher Boyd presented a motion to start a third-party investigation into the allegations from Brown, as well as many other current and former employees who spoke during the meeting. The motion was approved with two dissenting votes, and Belleman was placed on paid administrative leave while the allegations are being looked into.