Saginaw County Continues Plans For New Animal Control Facility

Saginaw County Commissioners are moving forward with plans for a new animal control center. The board approved a $72,500 contract, Tuesday, with the engineering firm of William Kibbe & Associates to check out a new site for proper zoning and utilities to build the center.

With an estimated extra $250,000 cost for the proposed, two phase expansion of the current Saginaw County’s Animal Care and Control Center on Gratiot the decision to move was made.

County Controller Robert Belleman says the new site will be in the area of Bay and Tittabawassee Roads. The new site will be at least five acres in size to allow for future expansion, room for animals to exercise and be a good site for at least 20-years. The location will be revealed after a purchase agreement is signed.

Belleman the $11.4 million cost is still the target and would be paid by selling bonds.