Saginaw County Commissioners Endorse Longer Term
WSGW News file image
Saginaw County Commissioners support proposed legislation in Lansing to double their terms. Legislative Committee Chairman James Theisen says two years is not enough to get a handle on a difficult job. He said by the time a commissioner learns the job, the next election could end the commissioner’s post.
Theisen said getting up to speed on approving a multimillion dollar budget is also a task that takes time to understand.
The proposal is before the state legislature now. It would have a county commissioner serving a four year term instead of the current two year term. One issue to be resolved is whether to hold the county election in a presidential year or during the mid term elections.