Saginaw County Commissioners Approve New Animal Control Center Site
Saginaw County's new Animal Care & Control Center may be located near this Kochville Township intersection. (Google Maps.com)
Saginaw County’s Board of Commissioners met via Zoom conferencing to make a vote on the county Animal Control center.
With a 6 to 5 vote, Commissioners approved the new site of the Animal care & control resource center project.
The property at 5641 Bay road in Kochville township had faced opposition by Saginaw city officials, but County commissioners said during the teleconference that the center property is a county-wide issue, and that the new area will allow for the spread of the large number of animals taken in mainly in the city.
Commissioners added that with most of the animals taken in being caught in the city, the new site could disperse them better throughout the Great lakes bay region where they may be less likely to be released.