Saginaw County Commissioner Ends Her Term

Saginaw County Commission Chairman Carl Ruth reads a proclamation honoring Susan McInerney for her eight years on the board. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

After serving eight years on the Saginaw County Commission, Susan McInerney is going to sit back and relax at her horse farm in James Township.

McInerney wants people to get more involved with their local government. McInerney said people think being commissioner is easy, but it’s time consuming and a lot of work.

While people have a variety of reasons to run for public office, McInerney got involved a different way. Many James Township residents urged her husband, Donald, to run. But he felt he was too busy with local township government, so he went down to the Saginaw County Clerk’s Office, paid a $100 filing fee and entered his wife’s name as a candidate. The rest, they say, is history.

McInerney attended her final meeting Tuesday, receiving a gold watch, roses and a standing ovation from her fellow board members and the audience.