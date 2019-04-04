Saginaw County Chamber Young Professionals Network Turns 10

It’s been ten years since the Saginaw Valley Young Professionals Network (YPN) began at the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 2009, the mission of the YPN has been to support the attraction and retention of young talent to the Saginaw Valley and Great Lakes Bay region while developing the next generation of leaders. Since that time, the organization has grown to more than 880 members of people ranging from 21-40 years old.

Former YPN Chair Anthony Taylor says the group was originally intended for young professionals, though anyone “young at heart” is invited to participate. He asks local employers to encourage their younger employees to join the YPN to foster the next generation of leaders in the community.

The group focuses on professional development, networking and service. It’s been involved in various activities over the years, including partnering with the Dale Carnegie Institute to assist with leadership training, non-profit organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the United Way and has an annual golf outing for the Next Generation Fund, which provides scholarships for the Leadership Saginaw program and enables community projects.