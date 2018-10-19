Saginaw County Chamber Recognizes Individuals, Business in Awards Ceremony

The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce celebrated individuals and small business Friday, October 19 in the 2018 Chamber Community Leadership Awards.

The awards are held every year to recognize people and small businesses which have an impact in their communities throughout the county. This year, The Garpiel Group was awarded Outstanding Small Business, Thomas Marx received the Lifetime Community Service Award, Vision of Free Enterprise went to Patrick Curry of Fullerton Tool, Dean Emerson took home the Spirit of Saginaw Award and the Community Impact Award was granted to Suzanne Greenberg of the CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region.

Chamber president and CEO Veronica Horn says the community is blessed to have people like this in the community.

“We can’t say enough about these people. Saginaw is blessed to have people, legacy families and new emerging leaders that have contributed back to the Saginaw County community. So this is our opportunity just to honor them.”

The ceremony was held at the Horizon’s Conference Center in Saginaw Township.