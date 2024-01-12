Saginaw County Chamber President Announces Plans to Retire

The president of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to retire after 2024.

During Thursday’s Chamber Percolator Breakfast, Veronica Horn said she plans to retire at the end of the year and thanked the chamber members for their support and their efforts. She cited adding diversity to the chamber in the form of more women- and minority-owned businesses as a major accomplishment.

Horn has been president and CEO of the organization since 2018, but has worked in other roles with the Chamber of Commerce for more than 20 years. She says she plans to spend more time with family in her retirement.

In the meantime, a committee will be working to find the organization’s next president and CEO. Anyone who might be interested in the position can email [email protected].