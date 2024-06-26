WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Announces New CEO/ President

By christianamalacara
June 26, 2024 4:24PM EDT
Share
Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Announces New CEO/ President
Eugene Seals, Jr.

Seth Perigo, Chairman of the Board of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, has announced Eugene Seals, Jr. as the new President/CEO, succeeding Veronica Horn upon her retirement. Perigo praised Seals for his strong commitment to Saginaw County and vision for the Chamber’s future growth. Seals, who has served as Director of Membership and Sponsorship Sales since May 2021, also leads the Chamber’s Minority and Women-owned Business Mentorship Program. He brings extensive experience from his role at Pride Basketball 21/Pride Academy 21, where he focuses on youth sports programs.

A Saginaw native deeply involved in community service, Seals has volunteered with several youth-focused organizations. Horn will assist with the leadership transition until year-end, with Seals assuming the President/CEO role on July 1, 2024.

Popular Stories

1

Shooting in Bay City Leaves One Dead
2

Police Investigate Saginaw's 10th Homicide of 2024
3

$97 Million Approved for Saginaw County Solar Manufacturing Project
4

Vassar Officer Receives Minor Injuries In Crash While Responding to Another Crash
5

Party on McCarty "Motown Night" June 27 presented by Storm Master Exteriors