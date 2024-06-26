Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Announces New CEO/ President

Seth Perigo, Chairman of the Board of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, has announced Eugene Seals, Jr. as the new President/CEO, succeeding Veronica Horn upon her retirement. Perigo praised Seals for his strong commitment to Saginaw County and vision for the Chamber’s future growth. Seals, who has served as Director of Membership and Sponsorship Sales since May 2021, also leads the Chamber’s Minority and Women-owned Business Mentorship Program. He brings extensive experience from his role at Pride Basketball 21/Pride Academy 21, where he focuses on youth sports programs.

A Saginaw native deeply involved in community service, Seals has volunteered with several youth-focused organizations. Horn will assist with the leadership transition until year-end, with Seals assuming the President/CEO role on July 1, 2024.