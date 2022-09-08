Saginaw County Central Dispatch Sued Over Death of Woman

The mother of a woman killed by gunfire in Saginaw is suing Saginaw County Central Dispatch for failing to provide timely help for her daughter.

23-year-old N’ala Wallace was killed July 5, 2021 after being shot five times. She knocked on a door and yelled for help at a home in the 1800 block of Burnham Street. A call to 9-1-1 told the dispatcher she had been shot, but help didn’t arrive for nearly an hour and a half.

The lawsuit, filed by Deeangela Wallace, claims the dispatcher incorrectly listed the 9-1-1 call as “shots fired” and not as someone has been shot. The lawsuit alleges police treat a shots fired call without a victim as a low priority. The suit also names Central Dispatch Supervisor Logan Bissell, who took the 9-1-1 call, as a defendant.

The lawsuit is seeking damages of more than $25,000 plus costs, interest and attorney fees.