Saginaw County Board of Commissioners Makes Decision On New County Controller

After narrowing a field of five down to two, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners chose someone to become the new County Controller at their meeting Tuesday night.

In a 9 – 2 vote, commissioners chose Alpena County Administrator Mary Catherine Hannah over former director of operations at Grand Traverse Road Commission Jason Saksewski. During the interview process over the last few weeks, Hannah spoke of her experience with Alpena County, including spearheading a $45 million runway at Alpena County Regional Airport. Hannah did not attend the meeting and has yet to accept the offer. Should she do so, her salary will be between $165,000 and $185,000 annually, set by the Board of Commissioners earlier this year.