Saginaw County Board of Commissioners District One Vacancy
Saginaw County Seal
A vacancy has opened up on the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner of District 1, Kathy Dwan, has resigned from the board. The county lists the reason as a change of residency.
District 1 consists of Kochville and Tittabawasee townships, plus portions of Saginaw and Thomas townships. A map of the district is here. The board is accepting letters of interest for the position until Monday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants need to be a resident and registered voter of the district. Email letters to [email protected] or place them in the drop box in front of the county court house.
Applicants will need to attend a special Zoom session of the board at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The board will convene to consider applicants at 5:00 p.m. April 20 for their regular session.
For more information, view the release at the county website.