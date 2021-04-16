      Weather Alert

Saginaw County Board of Commissioners District One Vacancy

Michael Percha
Apr 16, 2021 @ 8:41am
A vacancy has opened up on the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioner of District 1, Kathy Dwan, has resigned from the board. The county lists the reason as a change of residency.

District 1 consists of Kochville and Tittabawasee townships, plus portions of Saginaw and Thomas townships. A map of the district is here. The board is accepting letters of interest for the position until Monday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants need to be a resident and registered voter of the district. Email letters to [email protected] or place them in the drop box in front of the county court house.

Applicants will need to attend a special Zoom session of the board at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The board will convene to consider applicants at 5:00 p.m. April 20 for their regular session.

For more information, view the release at the county website.

