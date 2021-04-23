Saginaw County Board of Commissioners Appoints New Member
Following the resignation of Kathy Dwan as District One Commissioner in Saginaw County, the county Board of Commissioners has appointed someone to take her place.
Dwan resigned at the end of March after moving out of the district, leaving the position vacant. In a Board meeting Thursday, April 22, four candidates were interviewed: Keaton Rahn, Peter Wiltse, Cynthia Winiecke and Patrick Wurtzel, with Winiecke and Wurtzel nominated for the role. Ultimately, the board voted six to four in favor of Winiecke.
Winiecke has experience in local government, serving Tittabawassee Township for 21 years, many of them as deputy treasurer. She also has experience working with several county departments, including the clerk’s office, the road and drain commissions, waste management and others.
Winiecke will need to run for election for the commissioner position in 2022.