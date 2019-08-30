Saginaw County Authorities Seek To Identify Human Remains
source: Saginaw County Sheriff
Bones found in southwestern Saginaw County roughly a year ago indicate someone died from blunt force trauma and could have been left at the site for one to five years.
Sheriff William Federspiel said a man checking his trail cameras in August of 2018 in the 14,800
block of South Chapin Road discovered a boot plus bones including part of a lower jaw. The remains were delivered to the University of Michigan Department of Anthropology. Researchers there determined the individual was a white or Hispanic male between 25 and 55, who stood between 5’2″ and 5’10”.
Federspiel called the trauma severe, especially to the head and torso with lots of broken bones. The death is considered suspicious, but has not been ruled a homicide yet.
The bones have been sent to a DNA lab in Fort Worth, Texas as Sheriff’s Detectives comb through missing persons reports to determine an identity.
The photos featured here are of clothing and other items found with the remains. If you have any information, contact the Saginaw County Sheriff Department.