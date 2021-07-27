Saginaw County Animal Control Plans Accelerating, Groundbreaking Scheduled for Fall 2021

Saginaw County’s new Animal Control care facility is preparing for a fall ground breaking.
County taxpayers approved an $11.4 million increase for construction of a new shelter and care facility in 2018. However, much of the planning was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says much of the work in deciding where to locate the facility also took time. He says the process can now accelerate.
The new 23,000 square foot facility, planned to be about three times larger than the current shelter, will be located on Bay Rd. in Kochville Township, across the street from Sam’s Club on seven acres of property.
Belleman says the foundation will be laid this fall, with a winter construction pause while additional pandemic-limited material orders are fulfilled in the spring. A grand opening is tentatively scheduled for December 2022.