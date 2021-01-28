Saginaw County Administrative Offices Reopening on Limited Basis
Saginaw County Governmental Center (WSGW News file photo)
Saginaw County will reopen administrative offices on Monday, February 1, by appointment only. If you need to conduct in-person business with Saginaw County, call the office you need beforehand.
Saginaw County, including The 10th Circuit Court, 70th District Court, 10th Circuit Family Division and Probate Court closed all offices to in-person transactions on November 18th due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. With a recent decline in positive cases and increased capacity at local healthcare facilities, Saginaw County is returning to in-person transactions, again by appointment only. Visitors will be required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.
Many County services are accessible online, via the U.S. Postal Service or a “Drop Box” at the building. Residents can visit the appropriate department’s page on the county website to see which services are available online: https://www.saginawcounty.com/
The Saginaw County Courts remain closed to the public.
If you have questions about specific County services or would like to make an appointment for in-person transactions, you may contact the appropriate County department by calling the numbers below:
SAGINAW COUNTY DEPARTMENT PHONE NUMBERS
Animal Control 989-797-4500
Board of Commissioners 989-790-5267
Clerk’s Office 989-790-5251
Commission on Aging 989-797-6880 or 1-866-763-6336
Controller’s Office 989-790-5210
Community Corrections 989-790-5584
Equalization 989-790-5260
Mosquito Control 989-755-5751
Parks & Recreation 989-790-5280
Personal Protection Orders 989-790-5412
Personnel Department 989-790-5213
Planning Department 989-797-6800
Prosecuting Attorney 989-790-5330
Prosecutor- DHHS Division 989-790-5588
Public Works 989-790-5258
Register of Deeds 989-790-5270
Road Commission 989-752-6140
Sheriff’s Office 989-790-5400 or 989-790-5420
Treasurer’s Office 989-790-5225