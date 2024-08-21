WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw County 911 to Use AI for Non-Emergency Calls

By News Desk
August 21, 2024 5:30AM EDT
Saginaw County Central Dispatch is utilizing advanced artificial intelligence to handle non-emergency incident reporting.

The new system is designed to enhance community service, allowing 911 dispatchers to concentrate on urgent emergency calls, thereby improving overall response times and service quality. Non-emergency calls will be routed to the appropriate agency or ensure that non-emergency information is accurately collected.

Callers will intereact with an advanced AI in a natural way, making the experience intuitive and user friendly. Simply describe the situation, and the system will understand and process your request. All calls will be reviewed by a dispatcher. If additional information is required, follow-up via phone call or text will be conducted. If the system identifies that a caller needs direct assistance from a dispatcher, the call is immediately transferred.

The phone system will go live on August 27. For emergencies, residents should continue to call 911. For non-emergency incidents resident should continue to call (989) 797-4580.

