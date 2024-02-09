WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Community Foundation Turns 40

By News Desk
February 9, 2024 12:30AM EST
Saginaw Community Foundation

The Saginaw Community Foundation is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

In 1984, the Junior League of the Saginaw Valley, now known as the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region, established Foundation with an initial gift of $50,000 in recognition of the League’s 50th Anniversary in Saginaw. The introduction of the Foundation to the community occurred at the Castle Museum.

The celebration will take place at the Castle Museum at 500 Federal Avenue in Saginaw on February 15 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. with a program starting at 6:00. The program portion of the event will feature remarks from President and CEO Reneé Johnston, Foundation Board Chair John Shelton and members of the Junior League of the Saginaw Valley from 1984 to share their stories about the creation of the Foundation. A calendar of several community events to celebrate SCF’s 40th Anniversary will be shared at the event as well as details about a fundraising challenge to be issued by the Board of Director’s. The fundraising challenge will establish a new unrestricted endowment fund to benefit the community via the Foundation’s competitive grant process.

