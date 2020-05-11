Saginaw Community Foundation Helping Provide Free Face Masks
(source: Joann Fabrics/buttoncounter.com)
The Saginaw Community Foundation and other community partners are providing a free face mask give away Wednesday, May 13 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
More than 30,000 non-surgical masks will be provided at Heritage High School in Saginaw Township, St. Charles High School, the Dow Event Center and Claytor Head Start in Saginaw. Families can receive between two and four reusable masks.
Recipients are asked to pull into one of the locations and open their trunk to get the masks. People are asked to remain in their vehicles.