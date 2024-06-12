Saginaw Community Breastfeeding Coalition nominations information

WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

By christianamalacara
June 12, 2024 5:24PM EDT
The Saginaw Community Breastfeeding Coalition is accepting nominations for the first Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Awards until June 30th.The SCBS is not accepting nominations of  businesses to theirFacebook page. These awards recognize Saginaw County businesses supporting breastfeeding employees and visitors, improving health and employee satisfaction. The PUMP Act ensures nursing employees have break times and private spaces for up to a year after childbirth. Awards will be presented at Bliss Park located at 1112 N Harrison St in  Saginaw on August 2nd. More information can found at the Saginaw Community Breastfeeding Coalition facebook page.

 

