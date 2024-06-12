Saginaw Community Breastfeeding Coalition nominations information

The Saginaw Community Breastfeeding Coalition is accepting nominations for the first Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Awards until June 30th.The SCBS is not accepting nominations of businesses to theirFacebook page. These awards recognize Saginaw County businesses supporting breastfeeding employees and visitors, improving health and employee satisfaction. The PUMP Act ensures nursing employees have break times and private spaces for up to a year after childbirth. Awards will be presented at Bliss Park located at 1112 N Harrison St in Saginaw on August 2nd. More information can found at the Saginaw Community Breastfeeding Coalition facebook page.