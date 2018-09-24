Saginaw City Councilwoman Elected To State Post

Saginaw City Councilwoman Brenda Moore is moving up in a state wide organization. During this past weekend’s Michigan Municipal League convention, in Grand Rapids, Moore was elected as the group’s vice president. Next year, Moore will become the local government group’s president.

Mayor Dennis Browning said Moore has already scored a victory for Saginaw. The MML’s annual elected officials academy will be held in Saginaw, November 28th. The meeting has traditionally been held in Frankenmuth.

The league represents 278 cities, 239 villages and three townships across the state of Michigan.

Moore was first elected to Saginaw’s governing body in 2013.