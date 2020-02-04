Saginaw City Councilman Resigns
WSGW file photo
Saginaw City Councilman Clint Bryant has announced he’s stepping down. Bryant has been on the Saginaw Council since being appointed in 2016. He later successfully ran for the seat, with a term that expires in November. He called it one of the best experiences of his life.
Bryant, a 31-year-old labor negotiator for Service Employees International Union, declined to say whether he will run for another office. He said he’ll make an announcement about his future plans within the next week or so.