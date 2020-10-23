Saginaw City Council to Resume In-Person Meetings
Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo)
After months of conducting City Council meetings virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saginaw City Council will return to City Hall Council Chambers for their next scheduled meeting on Monday, October 26. The public can attend the meeting, but guidelines will be in place to comply with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services social distancing and capacity requirements:
Members of the public may not attend if they have a fever, are showing any symptoms of
COVID-19, are awaiting COVID-19 testing or test results, or have come in contact with
anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19 or anyone showing signs of COVID-19 in the
last 14 days.
Protective face coverings are required at all times for those who are in attendance. Masks
will be available at the door for anyone entering the building.
Due to reduced capacity requirements, seating in Council Chambers will be limited. The
meeting will also be broadcast on a TV in the hallway outside of Council Chambers for
additional members of the public in attendance.
The meeting will continue to be broadcast on SGTV, Channel 191, and streamed live on the City’s YouTube channel.
City Manager Tim Morales commented, “We are pleased to be able to conduct live meetings once again, and we recognize the importance of allowing our citizens access to these meetings. My staff and I have met several times with the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem to discuss the options. We have made changes to the set-up in Council Chambers to make attendance as safe as possible for our elected officials and our citizens. The additional guidelines are in place for the protection of all who are in attendance.”