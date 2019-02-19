Saginaw City Council Honors Community Leader

Every seat in the Saginaw City Council chamber was filled Monday night to see former Saginaw NAACP President Leola Wilson accept a formal honor from the city. Wilson received a standing ovation after the presentation. Mayor Pro Tem Brenda Moore read the proclamation to Wilson, saying it was like she was sitting in front of her mother because of the care and connection they shared. When asked how others can keep her message of unity and care going, Wilson said people should just get more positively involved with their communities.

Wilson retired in January after leading the Saginaw branch of the NAACP for 20 years, and said it is in good hands with former vice president Terry Pruitt taking over as president.