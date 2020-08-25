Saginaw City Council Approves Ordinances Regulating Marijuana Use
source: Alpha Media Image Library
After approval of changes at their last teleconference, Saginaw City Council has unanimously adopted two ordinances in regards to marijuana use.
The ordinances referencing the prohibition of use in public areas and parks come after moves to eventually opt the city in for recreational marijuana sales. While others addressing business zoning are still in charter provision layover, the first approved ordinance will prevent use of marijuana in any manner in a public place within city limits and within private places where it may be prohibited by the owner, manager, or occupant.
A second approved ordinance addresses and prohibits the use of a cigarette, e-cigarette, cigar, hookah, or pipe that contains tobacco, marijuana, or any other product that is lit or burning; punishing offenders with a potential fine.