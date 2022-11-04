Saginaw City Clerk Reminds Residents of Voting Resources

As Election Day draws closer, the City of Saginaw is reminding residents of the resources available to them to vote. The City Clerk’s Office will be open Saturday, November 5th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1315 S. Washington Avenue to assist residents looking to register to vote, vote absentee, or find general election information.

City Clerk Janet Santos reminds voters that precinct polling locations will be open from 7 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, November 8th. Voters can verify their precinct, polling location, and view a sample ballot at the City Clerk’s office or at michigan.gov/vote. Santos says voters will be asked to present voter ID or sign an affidavit before voting in person.

STARS will also be offering free rides on Election Day. All fixed route bus services will be free until 9 p.m., and voters aged 60 and over can schedule a free STARS LIFT ride to vote by calling (989) 753-9526 on weekdays. Anyone unable to use these services can get a free STARS Ride to Wellness by calling (844) 532-7433. Rides must be scheduled at least one business day in advance.