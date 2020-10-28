Saginaw Christmas Parade Planned for November
(Alpha Media file photo)
Saginaw’s Christmas Parade takes place this year November 21 at 11:00 a.m.
This year marks the 43rd annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by Positive Results Downtown Saginaw. The parade will start at the corner of Johnson and Washington and travel along Washington to Ezra Rust, ending up at Ojibway Island.
This year’s Grand Marshal is Retired Commander of the Saginaw Police Reserves Unit Lt. Harry Davis. Davis, an Army veteran, served the Saginaw Police Department for more than 20 years after his retirement from Eaton Manufacturing.
This year’s parade will not feature any special activities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. People will be asked to social distance during the parade.