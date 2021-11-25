Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Revenue Sharing Tops $3.8M for Isabella, Arenac, Bay Counties

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe has announced the Fall 2% revenue share for Isabella, Arenac and Northern Bay counties.
More than $3.8 million was distributed between the three counties last Thursday and Friday (November 18th & 19th) .
Approved governments in Isabella County received $1,869,550.77, with $801,236.05 of that earmarked for education.
Governments in Arenac and Northern Bay counties received $874,305.90, with education based systems designated to receive $323,373.41 of it.
Due to continued pandemic worries, the revenue sharing was conducted in a similar model as last year with individual meetings scheduled between the tribe and the municipalities to safely distribute allocated funds.
Since May of 1994, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe has provided 2% grants to local units of government and public education districts in excess of 270 million dollars.