Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe)

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.

The Fall 2022 2% distribution cycle saw a combined 276 individual requests totaling over $10 million dollars. The SCIT distributed a combined $3,569,288.17 during the ceremonies. Local government officials in Isabella County accepted approved grants totaling $1,726,571.13. The educational leaders in Isabella County received $739,959.05. Another $771,930.59 distributed in Arenac County to local units of government, with the local school districts receiving $330,827.40.

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Council shares, “As we approach the upcoming holiday season, we are thankful for the opportunity to distribute over $3 million dollars towards meaningful projects in our region. We understand the impact these funds have not only on our youth and elders, but the benefit these funds bring to all residents in our local communities. We remain committed to working collaboratively with local leaders to ensure that we are continuously meeting the needs of our communities. Chi Miigwetch, and we would like to wish everyone a safe and joyful holiday season.”

Please contact Interim Public Relations Director Erik Rodriguez at (989) 775-4059 or [email protected] for more information.