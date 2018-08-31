Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Nears Completion Of Large Casino, Resort Renovation

Mount Pleasant’s eagle is soaring as the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe opens three new venues at the

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

One phase of the $26.5 million expansion and renovation project is new Poker Room. The room is the result of request from players to have a room away from the main gaming floor to allow better concentration when placing their bets. The features include new tables and chairs, with each seat having a USB port to charge cell phones. An array of complimentary appetizers will be available for the players.

With its own ventilation system a new non-smoking area is the resort’s answer to guests who complained about conditions on the main gaming area. It features some of the newest slot machines and exclusive hot seat drawings.

A Friday ribbon cutting ceremony highlighted the grand opening of the ASCEND Sports Bar and Night Club. The entertainment spot will offer live entertainment on weekends with nationally known musicians and comedians. ASCEND offers a variety of dining entrees including the Monstrosity Burger. Patrons will be able to watch CMU and Lions football games and other sporting events plus be able to win prizes during “Watch & Win” events as they watch the games. The bar will also be available for private parties.

Tribal leaders are nearing completion of the expansion and renovation project. The work started last January and should be complete early next month.

Other projects completed include a high stakes gaming area, a VIP lounge and state of the art audio and video systems in the entertainment center. Other parts of the seven phase project are redesigned “Kids Quest” and “Cyber Quest” areas.

