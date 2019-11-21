Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Makes Semi-Annual Distribution
source: Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe has scheduled its semi-annual 2% distribution, dispersing funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel.
The tribe will be distributing $2,279,121.64 in Isabella County ($1,232,383.34 for government and $1,046,738.30 for education) and another $930,881.79 in Arenac and Northern Bay Counties ($651,617.25 for government and $279,264.54 for education) for the fall 2019 cycle. The tribe said it had a combined 354 individual requests submitted from local governments and schools.
Chief Ronald Ekdahl said “The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe is committed to selecting projects that aid in improving the quality of life in our communities. We have taken the opportunity to sit down with our local partners and discuss the needs to better understand how to maximize these resources and meet some of the requests that the local schools and governments simply do not have the funding for. By continuing to collaborate and share in open dialogue we can assist in ensuring that many of the unmet needs in our community are addressed.”