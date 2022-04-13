Saginaw Children’s Zoo Opening For Season Soon

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo is opening on Monday, April 18th, at 10 a.m. The Zoo will continue to be open daily through the beginning of October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the presence of avian influenza, a highly pathogenic virus (also known as the bird flu) in Michigan, the Zoo will look different this year. Some birds may be indoors, meaning, they won’t be available for viewing, while others could remain outdoors if they have a lowered risk of infection. “Our top priority is our animals and their welfare; however, we understand that this may affect our guests and their visit to the Zoo”, said Zoo Director/CEO, Nancy Parker. “We are doing everything we can to keep our birds healthy while looking after their social and environmental needs.”
Avian influenza is highly contagious between birds and can cause severe illness and/or death to them. It is typically carried by wild birds and can be transmitted to domestic birds, often during the spring migration.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have confirmed several cases of avian bird flu in Michigan, although none yet in Saginaw County. The Zoo has an Avian influenza response plan in place and will be implementing the plan as needed.
“We are doing what we can to keep our birds safe. The main way that we can do this is by preventing our birds from having contact with wild birds. In some cases, we have moved birds to more secure locations,” says Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Cerveny. “We have also heightened our level of biosecurity with cleaning and disinfection and personal protective equipment use in bird habitats.”
Animals you can expect to see on your visit include those in the Forgotten Forrest, the North American river otters, animals in the Barnyard and Rainforest, Australian Walkabout, capuchin monkeys, and many more, weather permitting. Other attractions at the Zoo include the Fossil Find, the playground, Underwater viewing caves, volunteer-tended gardens, Train and Carousel rides, and daily keeper chats.
Admission to the Zoo is $5 per person, with infants 11 months and younger free. Train and Carousel tickets can be purchased for $1 per person, per ride. Saginaw Children’s Zoo members receive free admission and unlimited rides. Admission tickets can be purchased at the admissions booth, or ahead of time online at saginawzoo.com. For the latest news, ‘Like’ the Zoo’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/childrenszoo, or visit the website, at saginawzoo.com. The Zoo is located at 1730 S. Washington Ave in Saginaw, MI, 48601.