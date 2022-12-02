Saginaw Children’s Zoo Increasing Accessibility

Over the next year the Saginaw Children’s Zoo will move forward with plans to make the facility more accessable.

Zoo director Nancy Parker spoke to local business leaders Thursday morning about plans to spend around $3 million over the next couple of years on capital improvements, including updates to restrooms, creating a family comfort center, and more covered spaces. She says the object is to make the zoo a place for everyone.

Parker says the recently passed millage only supports operation of the Zoo, which is home to about 200 animals, but in late October a fundraiser brought in money for the capital projects. She expects the projects, which will create better enclosures for the bald eagles, and repurposing a building for reptiles to be completed by the end of 2024.

Architect renderings should be available for viewing by the new year.