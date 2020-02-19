Saginaw Chairman Webster talks importance of 2020 census
Chairman Webster said it is crucial for the county's budget that all residents are counted in the 2020 census. Photo by WSGW's Kaitlyn Farley for Alpha Media.
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners is asking all residents to participate in the 2020 census.
Chairman Michael Webster said many residents and neighborhoods were poorly represented in the 2010 census, which resulted in a decrease of governmental support for the county.
Webster said low participation for 2020 could result in further funding cuts and changes to district lines. He urges all residents to participant when census invitations come out in March.