Saginaw Catholic Diocese Temporarily Suspends Public Masses
Ash Wednesday Service 2020 (source: Catholic Diocese of Saginaw)
Beginning March 17 and continuing through Sunday April 5, all public masses within the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw are temporarily suspended. That word comes from Bishop Robert Gruss. All communal Penance Services, public Stations of the Cross and any unnecessary parish gathering and meeting will be cancelled.
The Bishop said “Because the celebration of Holy Eucharist is the source and summit of our Catholic faith through which we are united in sacred Communion with the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, the decision to temporarily suspend public Masses has not been taken lightly. I am deeply saddened by people’s inability to receive the sacraments in a time when we need to draw close to Our Lord Jesus Christ. But to quote Archbishop Allen Vigneron, “As Mass is a commemoration of Christ’s great act of love for us, we take this unprecedented measure with eyes fixed on him and his greatest commandment to love one another, which in this difficult time means that we ensure the health and safety of our community by following the wise counsel of local, state, and federal government and health officials.'”
“The holiest week of prayer for Catholics begins on Palm Sunday, April 5. In the coming days, I will provide further direction for liturgical celebrations during Holy Week and beyond – plans that are compatible with whatever the current situation is at that time and within the CDC guidelines, ” Bishop Gruss said.
The announcement also said further details regarding livestream and televised daily celebration of the Mass will soon be made available.The Bishop called on parishes to look for ways to practice spiritual and corporal works of Mercy. That includes making phone calls to shut-ins or delivering groceries to the homebound. and to come together in prayer and reflection.