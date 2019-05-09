Saginaw Career Complex Students Recognized For Outstanding Work

Saginaw school board trustees listen as Superintendent Ramont Roberts at the podium introduces Saginaw Career Complex students during the Board's Briefing session.

The Saginaw Career Complex is considered one of the most valuable resources serving students from the city of Saginaw and neighboring school districts.

S-C-C Principal and Director Josh Little says students can quickly make their way into high-paying, in-demand jobs in careers ranging from welding to auto mechanic to high technology manufacturing without accumulating lots of college debt.

Little spoke after the Saginaw school board briefing session Wednesday, May 8 which featured recognition of several S-C-C students who performed extremely well at state competitions.