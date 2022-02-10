      Weather Alert

Saginaw Career Complex Students Recognized for Growth in Skilled Trades Programs

Ric Antonio
Feb 10, 2022 @ 6:00am
Nick Schepich (center) and Sam Dittmar (right) speak before SPSD Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts and the SPSD Board of education (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Two students from the Saginaw Career Complex are being recognized for their hard work.

Nick Schepich, in the school’s welding program, and Sam Dittmar, with the auto collision repair program, spoke before the Saginaw public school board as part of Career & Technical Education (CTE) month and Skills USA week.

Both say that during their time at SCC, 30% of their day consists of book work and earning their OSHA certification; leaving the other 70% to hands-on work.

The two shared their progress and growth as young professionals, including accomplishments from work in state competitions and numerous skilled trade job offers stemming from work-study experience.

SCC principal Josh Little says the young men are two out of three students representing Michigan as state officers for Skills USA events at the state and national levels- allowing them to organize state events, learn from local and federal legislators, and represent Michigan at Skills USA events in Washington.

For the full discussion with Schepich and Dittmar at this week’s board meeting, you can visit the Live section of the Saginaw Public Schools Facebook page.

For more information on Skills USA or Career & Technical Education month, you can follow provided links to their websites.

Popular Posts
Department of State Revokes Saginaw Vehicle Dealer’s License
Chase Ends with Patrol Vehicle Crash; Two Caught
MyMichigan Medical Center Names Future Cancer Center
McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care Relax Visitor Restrictions
Man Claims Child is Kidnapped, Then Lights Car on Fire
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On