Saginaw Career Complex Partners with Bavarian Inn for Hospitality Program

A new partnership between the Saginaw Career Complex and the Bavarian Inn will give students an opportunity for some hands-on learning.

The new Hospitality and Tourism Management Program will bring a group of high school students out of the classroom for four days each week during their time at the SCC to be spent at the Bavarian Inn. While there, program organizers say students will learn about aspects of lodging such as operations and event planning, as well as areas the tourism industry like water park management or golf.

The program will be led by Randy Hegenauer, sales manager for the Bavarian Inn with a bachelor’s in hospitality management and a masters in education.

Organizers say it will follow the curriculum from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute to prepare students for a career in the hospitality industry. Students who complete the program can earn the Hospitality and Tourism Specialist credential.