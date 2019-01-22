Saginaw Builders Association Offering Skilled Trades Scholarships

As the Great Lakes Bay Region seeks to fill a critical need for skilled trades workers, a local business organization is offering scholarships to students.

The Professional Women in Building Council, part of the Home Builders Association of Saginaw, is offering

$7,500 in scholarships. The educational grants are offered to students studying technical field within the building industry. The scholarship are available to part time students working in the industry or full time students seeking a job in the skilled trades.

The grants are based on career goals, work experience and\or community service.

More information is available by calling the association in Saginaw at 989-793-1120 or going on line to http://hbas.org