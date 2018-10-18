Saginaw Board Approves Superintendent Contract, Toughens Cell Phone Policy

Saginaw school board trustees approved a three year contract for Superintendent Ramont Roberts Wednesday. Roberts will receive a pay raise compared to former Superintendent Nathaniel McClain based on completion of his doctoral dissertation. Roberts succeeded McClain earlier this year after trustees voted not to extend McClain’s contract.

The board also toughened the district’s cell phone policy to make sure students keep them in their lockers and don’t bring them to class. Confiscated cell phones will have to be picked up by students at the security booth after the first two offenses with a parent picking it up the third time. Removal from class with suspensions for one and then three days follow 4th and 5th offenses. It’ll take 30 days for administrators to implement the change.