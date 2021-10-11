Saginaw Block Party Planned for Spirit and Symphony Openers

Riverfront Saginaw and Covenant Healthcare are sponsoring a block party Saturday, October 16 starting at 4:30 p.m., to coincide with the Saginaw Spirit opening game and the Saginaw Symphony Orchestra’s season kickoff.
The event was quickly put together by Spirit staff and features a wide variety of family friendly activities at the Dow, the Temple Theater, Huntington Event Park, Morley Plaza and Old Town Saginaw. Johnson St. will be closed from Washington Ave. to Jefferson. The Spirit home opener begins at 7:05 p.m. and the Saginaw Symphony will perform the best of John Williams, composer of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones scores.
There will also be complimentary sample beverages at select locations in Old Town Saginaw by presenting a Spirit or Symphony ticket. Visit saginawspirit.com for further details.
While parking at the Saginaw parking ramp is unavailable due to construction, attendees can park in the Dow Event Center’s front lot, at the 400 lot across from the center, at Delta College’s Saginaw Center parking lot, Michigan Works and Commerce Tower, all within walking distance of the event.