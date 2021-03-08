Saginaw Bay Ice Becoming Unstable
(Alpha Media file photo)
Residents are being warned to be cautious out on the Saginaw Bay following several water related emergencies over the weekend. The US Coast Guard says warming temperatures have created unstable conditions in many areas of the ice on the bay. Numerous items like snowmobiles and ATV have gone through the ice, needing retrieval. No injuries have been reported. Officials say if you head out onto the ice, make a plan in the event of an emergency and always let someone know where you are.