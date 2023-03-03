WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Asks Residnets to Remove Vehicles from Streets During Snowstorm

By News Desk
March 3, 2023 5:30AM EST
(Getty Images)

The city of Saginaw is reminding residents to not park on the street during the upcoming snow storm on Friday.

Snow plows will have a dificult time maneuvering around vehicles on roadways, potentially creating dangerous conditions for plow drivers and passing motorists. It also means those areas where vehicles are parked won’t be plowed properly. The city has about 300 miles of roadways to maintain.

Between five and ten inches of snow are expected to fall across the region starting later Friday evening.

