Saginaw Art Museum Labor Day Picnic To Become Annual Tradition

The Saginaw Art Museum hosted a free outdoor picnic Thursday featuring hot dogs, chips, cookies and refreshments which attracted around 200 people. Executive Director Stacey Gannon says the event will become an annual tradition on the Thursday before Labor Day thanks to generous union support.

Last year’s initial picnic tied to the placement of the sculpture “The Last Whistle”. It shows a man walking down stairs holding his lunch pail and thermos. Gannon called it representative of the industrial grit Saginaw was built on.