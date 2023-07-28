Saginaw Art Fair Moves to Ojibway Island

Saginaw Art Fair has relocated from Old Town Saginaw area to Ojibway Island and will host over 50 plus artists. The two day event is August 11th and 12th, 2023, 11 am to 7pm on Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday. The Saginaw Art Fair has grown from 38 featuring artists in 2022 to now over 50 artists for the 2023 fair.

The talent ranges from from professional fine artists, fine crafts in wood, fiber or metal to emerging artists with a more modern approach to art. The event’s family friendly atmosphere includes a painting class by Mary Feith on Friday the 11th at 3pm,and a guided creative activities at 11am and paint pouring class at 2pm o the 12th, both are free for the first 40 people.

This is the first year the event will be held at Ojibay Island due to the growth and extra attractions for the community this year. Including food trucks, more vendors, community organizaqtions being represented and live demonstrations.

Lauren Collison, Director of Saginaw Art Fair says this is a celebration she is glad to see growing and be a part of, “We wish to celebrate the community and the artists and create a sustainable event for everyone to enjoy.” For more updates on featuring artists, and the food tuck line up, visit their Facebook page.

Saginaw Art Fair is a nonprofit organization, to become a contributor, vendor, artist or volunteer learn more by emailing [email protected]