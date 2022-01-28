      Weather Alert

Saginaw Armed Home Invasion Leaves 1 Dead

Ric Antonio
Jan 28, 2022 @ 4:07pm

A Saginaw man is dead following an armed home invasion early this morning.

Detectives with the Saginaw and Michigan State police say around 6am Friday, 40 year old Alan Salter was shot inside his home on the 1400 block of Greenwich street.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call the the department at 989-759-1289, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to remain anonymous.

No suspects have yet been identified or taken into custody.

Popular Posts
Wintry Weather Leads To Crashes And Freeway Closure
Wickes Library Changing Hours of Operation
High Demand Job Training Programs Available at Delta College
State Police Patrol Vehicle Hit While Investigating Flint Crash
Saginaw Appoints 25 to City Boards, Committees, & Commissions; 15 to ARPA Advisory
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On