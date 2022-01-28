Saginaw Armed Home Invasion Leaves 1 Dead

A Saginaw man is dead following an armed home invasion early this morning.
Detectives with the Saginaw and Michigan State police say around 6am Friday, 40 year old Alan Salter was shot inside his home on the 1400 block of Greenwich street.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with more information to call the the department at 989-759-1289, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to remain anonymous.
No suspects have yet been identified or taken into custody.