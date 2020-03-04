Saginaw Area Buffalo Wild Wings Employee Attacked
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee escaped harm after an assault Monday, March 2 in Kochville Township.
Police say the woman was closing up the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. and headed out to her vehicle in the parking lot, when she was held up at knife point by 38-year-old Justin Sabin of Sebewaing. Sabin allegedly demanded the woman’s purse, but the woman kicked him several times, causing him to flee the area. Police arrested the suspect behind the old Toys R Us building on Tittabawassee.
Sabin is held in the Saginaw County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He’s being charged with assault with intent to rob while armed which could lead to a life in prison sentence.